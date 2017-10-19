Jets' Matt Forte: Practices fully Thursday
Forte (knee/toe) practiced fully Thursday.
Forte will be fine for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but how much work he sees in Week 7 remains to be seen, with Bilal Powell now practicing fully as well, and cleared to return to action. Assuming Powell is not limited in any way, we expect him head the Jets' backfield this weekend, though Forte and Elijah McGuire, to a lesser degree, should also factor in.
