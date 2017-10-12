Jets' Matt Forte: Practices on limited basis Thursday

Forte (toe) practiced Thursday in a limited capacity, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

After putting in his second limited practice in as many days, Forte said that his sprained left toe feels "a lot better" compared to how he felt the past two weeks when he missed games, according to Vacchiano. Forte is hopeful that he'll suit up Sunday against the Patriots, and if he's able to practice on some level Friday, that seems like a good possibility. He'll likely share snaps out of the backfield with rookie Elijah McGuire, as Bilal Powell (calf) seems to be trending toward an inactive status after failing to practice yet this week.