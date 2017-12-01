Jets' Matt Forte: Questionable this week

Forte (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Forte will be evaluated during warmups Sunday before a call on the running back's Week 13 status is made. If Forte ends up sitting out or is limited at all Sunday, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire would be in line for added work in the Jets' backfield.

