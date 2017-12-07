Jets' Matt Forte: Returns to limited practice Thursday

Forte (knee) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Forte is thus trending toward being available for Sundays game against the Broncos, though the Jets may well end up listing the running back as questionable for the contest. If Forte does play this weekend, he'd be in line to share work in the Jets' Week 14 backfield with Bilal Powell, along with Elijah McGuire to a lesser degree.

