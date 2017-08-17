Jets' Matt Forte: Ruled out for Saturday

Forte (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Lions, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Forte also won't be a participant during Thursday's practice as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, which he suffered July 31. Bilal Powell will likely get the nod at running back barring any setbacks to his health, but Forte could return for the Jets' third preseason game against the Giants one week later.