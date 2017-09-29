Play

Jets' Matt Forte: Ruled out this week

Forte (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

With Forte out this week, Bilal Powell is in line to see an increased workload in the Jets' backfield Sunday, with Elijah McGuire next up for carries and newcomer Travaris Cadet also available to work in a reserve role.

