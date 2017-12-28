Jets' Matt Forte: Says he's 'playing on one leg'
Forte, who sat out Thursday's practice, said he feels like he's spent most of the season "playing on one leg" due to swelling in his right knee, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
In recognition of the pain Forte continues to experience with the knee, the Jets have routinely given him days off practice throughout the season in an attempt to keep him fresh for game days. While he's been able to suit up for 12 of the Jets' 15 games -- including each of the last four -- Forte has seen his effectiveness wane as he's played through the injury and been stuck in a timeshare with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire. Forte stated that he won't require surgery on the knee and plans to return to the Jets in 2018 to honor the final year of his contract, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he was limited or held out entirely of the Week 17 contest against the Patriots.
More News
-
Jets' Matt Forte: Absent from practice Thursday•
-
Jets' Matt Forte: Misses practice again•
-
Jets' Matt Forte: Suiting up Sunday vs. Chargers•
-
Jets' Matt Forte: Likely to play Sunday vs. Chargers•
-
Jets' Matt Forte: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Jets' Matt Forte: Sitting out practice Thursday•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.