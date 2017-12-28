Jets' Matt Forte: Says he's 'playing on one leg'

Forte, who sat out Thursday's practice, said he feels like he's spent most of the season "playing on one leg" due to swelling in his right knee, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

In recognition of the pain Forte continues to experience with the knee, the Jets have routinely given him days off practice throughout the season in an attempt to keep him fresh for game days. While he's been able to suit up for 12 of the Jets' 15 games -- including each of the last four -- Forte has seen his effectiveness wane as he's played through the injury and been stuck in a timeshare with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire. Forte stated that he won't require surgery on the knee and plans to return to the Jets in 2018 to honor the final year of his contract, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he was limited or held out entirely of the Week 17 contest against the Patriots.