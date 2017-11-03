Jets' Matt Forte: Scores twice in win

Forte rushed 14 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns and brought in all four of his targets for 19 yards in Thursday's 34-21 win over the Bills.

The veteran running back had a definite spring in his step against the normally stingy Bills defense, posting season highs in carries and yards while also scoring his first two touchdowns of the season. He first crossed the goal line on a 10-yard rush in the second quarter before finding the end zone again from five yards out early in the fourth period. Forte outpaced Bilal Powell in rushing touchdowns by a 14-9 margin, as head coach Todd Bowles appears set on him as the lead back, albeit by a modest margin, for the time being. Forte will look to continue generating his solid all-around production against the Buccaneers in Week 10.