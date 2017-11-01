Jets' Matt Forte: Set to play Thursday

Forte (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday night's game against the Bills.

After being officially listed as a limited practice participant both Monday and Tuesday, Forte was classified as a full participant Wednesday, setting the stage for him to suit up Thursday night. Though a plethora of carries may not be on tap for Forte in Week 9, his steady involvement in the Jets passing game translates into a degree of PPR utility. In this past Sunday's loss to the Falcons, Forte and Bilal Powell each logged 29 snaps on offense, with Powell carrying 14 times for 33 yards and catching three passes for 28 yards, while Forte ran four times for seven yards and caught six passes for 45 yards. The team's backfield duo will take aim Thursday at a Buffalo defense that has been better at stopping the run (while allowing 80.1 rushing yards per game to date) than the pass (an average of 266.4 yards).