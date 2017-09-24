Jets' Matt Forte: Sidelined with toe injury
Forte is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins after suffering a toe injury during the second half.
Forte's toe injury doesn't appear to be a serious issue, but he was forced to the sideline while Bilal Powell figures to assume an expanded role at running back. The Jets may elect to play it safe with Forte as they lead 20-0 nearing the end of the third quarter, but his status for the remainder of Sunday's game is up in the air.
More News
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...