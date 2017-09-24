Jets' Matt Forte: Sidelined with toe injury

Forte is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins after suffering a toe injury during the second half.

Forte's toe injury doesn't appear to be a serious issue, but he was forced to the sideline while Bilal Powell figures to assume an expanded role at running back. The Jets may elect to play it safe with Forte as they lead 20-0 nearing the end of the third quarter, but his status for the remainder of Sunday's game is up in the air.