Jets' Matt Forte: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Forte (knee) was not present for practice Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

With no reported setbacks in Week 14's shutout loss to Broncos, Forte -- who logged 26 snaps in the contest -- figures to return to practice Thursday, as he did the last two weeks after sitting out Wednesday's session. The larger issue for those considering Forte in Week 15 lineups is that he's in a time-share with Bilal Powell, that saw Forte log six carries for 13 yards and two catches for 21 yards this past Sunday. For his part, Powell ran the ball 13 times for 35 yards against a rugged Denver run D. Looking ahead to this weekend's tilt at New Orleans, both backs could find a little more running room, with the Saints allowing an average of 114.3 rushing yards to date.