Jets' Matt Forte: Sits out Wednesday's practice
Forte (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Forte didn't practice last Wednesday either before returning to a limited session Thursday and eventually playing in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs, logging 15 carries for 58 yards and three catches for 33 yards and a score. Expect a similar progression this week, and in such a scenario, he'll continue to share work in the Jets' backfield with Bilal Powell (18 carries in Week 13) and Elijah McGuire (five carries) in the team's matchup with the Broncos.
More News
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.