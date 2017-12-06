Jets' Matt Forte: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Forte (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Forte didn't practice last Wednesday either before returning to a limited session Thursday and eventually playing in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs, logging 15 carries for 58 yards and three catches for 33 yards and a score. Expect a similar progression this week, and in such a scenario, he'll continue to share work in the Jets' backfield with Bilal Powell (18 carries in Week 13) and Elijah McGuire (five carries) in the team's matchup with the Broncos.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories