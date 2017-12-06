Jets' Matt Forte: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Forte (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Forte didn't practice last Wednesday either before returning to a limited session Thursday and eventually playing in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs, logging 15 carries for 58 yards and three catches for 33 yards and a score. Expect a similar progression this week, and in such a scenario, he'll continue to share work in the Jets' backfield with Bilal Powell (18 carries in Week 13) and Elijah McGuire (five carries) in the team's matchup with the Broncos.