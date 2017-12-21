Jets' Matt Forte: Sitting out practice Thursday

Forte (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Forte sat out all three of the Jets' practices in Week 15 before eventually suiting up for the team's 31-19 loss to the Saints, so his back-to-back absences to begin Week 16 preparations doesn't necessarily mean his status for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers is in peril. With the inexperienced Bryce Petty set to make his second start at quarterback, the Jets are expected to lean heavily on the running game in Week 16 if the game flow allows for it, but that won't be enough to make Forte a reliable fantasy play while he continues to share work with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire.