Jets' Matt Forte: Sitting out preseason opener
Forte (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Titans.
Though Forte will sit out, as expected, the tailback has been ramping up his activity level in practice and could be back in play for the Jets' second preseason game Aug. 19 against the Lions. With Bilal Powell (neck) also out of commission Saturday, Elijah McGuire is expected to head the backfield, with Romar Morris, Jordan Todman and Marcus Murphy in reserve.
