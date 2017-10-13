Jets' Matt Forte: Slated to return to action this week

Forte (toe) is slated to play Sunday against the Patriots after practicing fully Friday.

Meanwhile, fellow RB Bilal Powell (calf) did not practice Friday and is considered a game-time decision for the contest. In the event that Powell is made inactive Sunday, Forte figures to re-enter the Jets backfield mix in some form of time-share with Elijah McGuire, a context that would give the veteran back modest fantasy upside in Week 6.