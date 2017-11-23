Jets' Matt Forte: Spotted at Thursday's practice

Forte (knee) was present for Thursday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Per the report, Forte "ran some routes and (appeared) to be moving well" Thursday. While there's a solid chance the running back will officially limited as a limited participant, Forte's return to practice, in any capacity, suggests that he has a shot to return to action Sunday against the Panthers.

