Jets' Matt Forte: Starts week with practice absence

Forte (knee) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Forte missed practice last Wednesday and Thursday, but he ended up playing in Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Panthers, splitting playing time with Bilal Powell (10 touches) and Elijah McGuire (six). Forte previously hadn't played since Week 9, when he surprisingly took 14 carries for 77 yards and his only two scores of the season in a 34-21 win over the Bills. With the Jets falling out of the wild card hunt and Forte's knee injury lingering, it would make sense to take a better look at McGuire before the end of the season. The team could decide to shut Forte down at some point.