Jets' Matt Forte: Still hampered by knee

Forte (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Though he hasn't logged much practice work in recent weeks, Forte managed to suit up for each of the Jets' last four games, gaining 121 yards on 38 carries and 64 yards on seven receptions in that stretch. His status nonetheless needs to be monitored leading up to Sunday's game against the Chargers, considering there isn't much incentive to have the 33-year-old push through a lingering injury. The Jets might even decide to hold Forte out, which would allow them to take a better look at rookie sixth-round pick Elijah McGuire as the season approaches its conclusion.