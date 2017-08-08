Jets' Matt Forte: Still unable to practice fully

Forte (hamstring) worked off to the side with the Jets' strength staff during practice Monday, according to the team's official website.

Bilal Powell (neck) was also unable to practice, though the issues aren't expected to hamper the two running backs for much longer. With the news that Quincy Enunwa will miss the entire season because of a bulging disk in his neck, the Jets' will likely lean even more on Forte and Powell on offense.