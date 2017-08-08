Jets' Matt Forte: Still unable to practice fully
Forte (hamstring) worked off to the side with the Jets' strength staff during practice Monday, according to the team's official website.
Bilal Powell (neck) was also unable to practice, though the issues aren't expected to hamper the two running backs for much longer. With the news that Quincy Enunwa will miss the entire season because of a bulging disk in his neck, the Jets' will likely lean even more on Forte and Powell on offense.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...