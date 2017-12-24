Jets' Matt Forte: Suiting up Sunday vs. Chargers
Forte (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
As was the case last week, Forte didn't practice in any capacity, but ultimately gained clearance for game day. It's evident that the knee issue is still a concern for the veteran, and that injury along with the presence of Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire (illness) should continue to result in head coach Todd Bowles taking a committee approach to the backfield over the final two games of the season. Forte is averaging a meager 46.2 yards and has scored once over his last four appearances, making it difficult to justify starting him in most fantasy lineups.
