Jets' Matt Forte: Suits up Sunday
Forte (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
On the plus side, Forte is available to those who need him to fill an RB slot in Week 13 lineups, but he figures to yield some work to Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire on Sunday, which limits his ceiling. Neither of the aforementioned trio logged more than 10 touches in the Jets' Week 12 loss to the Panthers.
