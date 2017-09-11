Jets' Matt Forte: Thirty-six total yards in opener

Forte rushed six times for 16 yards and added three catches for 20 yards on five targets in Sunday's 21-12 Week 1 loss to Buffalo.

Forte and Bilal Powell were similarly ineffective, as the former gained 36 yards on nine touches while the latter turned 12 touches into 39 yards. Both should continue to see plenty of looks given the lack of alternative weapons in this offense, but goal-line opportunities will likely be scarce. Until one running back emerges as a clearly superior option, both should continue to cut into each other's value.