Jets' Matt Forte: Totals 34 yards in defeat

Forte rushed seven times for 24 yards and hauled in two of five pass attempts for 10 additional yards in Sunday's 31-19 loss in New Orleans.

His long rush of the day went for 11 yards, and his five targets were good for second on the team along with Jermaine Kearse. While the 32-year-old wasn't able to connect with Bryce Petty as much as hoped, the target share was still promising heading into a Week 16 matchup with the Chargers. Nevertheless, as part of a three-back rotation, Forte remains little more than a dart throw as most fantasy leagues enter the championship round.