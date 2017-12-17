Jets' Matt Forte: Totals 34 yards in defeat
Forte rushed seven times for 24 yards and hauled in two of five pass attempts for 10 additional yards in Sunday's 31-19 loss in New Orleans.
His long rush of the day went for 11 yards, and his five targets were good for second on the team along with Jermaine Kearse. While the 32-year-old wasn't able to connect with Bryce Petty as much as hoped, the target share was still promising heading into a Week 16 matchup with the Chargers. Nevertheless, as part of a three-back rotation, Forte remains little more than a dart throw as most fantasy leagues enter the championship round.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.