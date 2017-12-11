Jets' Matt Forte: Totals eight touches in defeat

Forte rushed eight times for 13 yards and caught two of three pass attempts for 21 yards in Sunday's 23-0 defeat in Denver.

The eight touches were his fewest since Week 3, and he didn't do much with them thanks to a stifling Denver defense. Even so, it continued an up-and-down pattern of between eight and 15 touches in alternating games over the last four weeks, making it very hard to trust the 32-year-old in the middle of the fantasy playoffs. The schedule doesn't help his case either, as the Jets travel to New Orleans in Week 15.