Jets' Matt Forte: Totals eight touches in defeat

Forte rushed eight times for 13 yards and caught two of three pass attempts for 21 yards in Sunday's 23-0 defeat in Denver.

The eight touches were his fewest since Week 3, and he didn't do much with them thanks to a stifling Denver defense. Even so, it continued an up-and-down pattern of between eight and 15 touches in alternating games over the last four weeks, making it very hard to trust the 32-year-old in the middle of the fantasy playoffs. The schedule doesn't help his case either, as the Jets travel to New Orleans in Week 15.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop