Jets' Matt Forte: Totals eight touches in defeat
Forte rushed eight times for 13 yards and caught two of three pass attempts for 21 yards in Sunday's 23-0 defeat in Denver.
The eight touches were his fewest since Week 3, and he didn't do much with them thanks to a stifling Denver defense. Even so, it continued an up-and-down pattern of between eight and 15 touches in alternating games over the last four weeks, making it very hard to trust the 32-year-old in the middle of the fantasy playoffs. The schedule doesn't help his case either, as the Jets travel to New Orleans in Week 15.
More News
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...