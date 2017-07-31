Jets' Matt Forte: Tweaks hamstring Monday

Forte tweaked his hamstring during Monday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.

Forte's hamstring problem prevented him from participating in team drills, and it wouldn't be surprising if it keeps the veteran out some going forward. Coming off arthroscopic knee surgery back in January, the 31-year-old Forte is no longer as spry as he once was, which contributed toward a career-low 813 rushing yards last season. Although that mark is still fairly impressive, Forte seemingly entered camp in need of fending off Bilal Powell for his starting role, making Monday's injury a bit more frustrating.