Jets' Matt Forte: Uncertain for Week 14
Forte (knee) was held out of Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Denver.
Forte also missed practice Wednesday but managed a limited session Thursday. While he managed to play through the same injury the past two weeks, it seems to be the kind of lingering issue that could flare up and cause an unexpected absence. His status probably won't be entirely clear until the Jets release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire would take on expanded workloads if Forte isn't able to hold up his share of the three-headed backfield.
