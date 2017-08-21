Jets' Matt Forte: Week 1 status not guaranteed

Forte's (hamstring) Week 1 status was not guaranteed by coach Todd Bowles on Monday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Forte has been slowed by a hamstring problem for the past month, leaving him behind schedule as the Jets edge closer to Week 1. If he's unable to play, Bilal Powell would figure to be New York's unquestioned starting tailback, with Elijah McGuire the top option behind him.