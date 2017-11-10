Jets' Matt Forte: Won't play this week

Forte (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

With Forte sidelined Sunday, look for Bilal Powell to head the Jets' Week 10 backfield, with Elijah McGuire also in the mix, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Forte did not practice all week, so he will no doubt benefit from the fact that the Jets are in bye in Week 11.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories