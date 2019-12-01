Play

Farley (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Farley was considered questionable after practicing as a limited participant all week, but he's good to suit up versus the Bengals. The 27-year-old works mostly on special teams, having seen only four defensive snaps all season.

