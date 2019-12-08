Play

Farley (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Farley didn't practice this week and was considered doubtful to play, so it's no surprise to see him not suiting up. Jamal Adams (ankle) is also sidelined as Darryl Roberts is expected to work at safety Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories