Farley (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Farley logged three limited practice sessions this week. The 27-year old safety does most of his damage on special teams, so the Jets' secondary wouldn't be noticeably impacted if he were forced to miss more time.

