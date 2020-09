Farley (hamstring) signed with the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Farley was waived by the team Saturday but re-signed after a roster spot opened up. Although he had a hamstring injury during camp, the 28-year-old safety wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and should be ready for Sunday's game versus the Bills. If Marcus Maye (calf) is forced to sit out, Farley could have an immediate role on defense.