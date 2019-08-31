Farley signed a contract with the jets on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Farley was released by the Colts a few days prior to his signing with the Jets. He played just five games for the Indianapolis last season due to a hamstring injury that landed him on IR. Farley will likely serve as a backup to Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye and he may contribute on special teams as well.

