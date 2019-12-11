Farley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Farley was unable to play in Sunday's win over the Dolphins due to a rib injury, but he's been practicing in a limited fashion due to an ankle issue all week. The fourth-year safety could be in line for defensive work if he's active since Jamal Adams (ankle) is doubtful, but we won't know Farley's status until inactives are released ahead of Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.