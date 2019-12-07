Play

The Jets have deemed Farley (ribs) as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.

Farley failed to practice all week, so it would be surprising if he ended up getting the green light for Sunday's contest. If he does ultimately get ruled out look for Blake Countess and Bennett Jackson to see some increased reps providing depth at safety.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories