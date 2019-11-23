Play

Farley (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Considering he skipped practice all week, Farley seems unlikely to play against the Raiders, and instead, he appears destined to miss a second game due to his quad injury. The Jets will continue relying on Blake Countess to handle depth duties at the safety position.

