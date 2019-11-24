Play

Farley (quadriceps) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Farley came into the contest with a doubtful tag, so his absence isn't surprising. It will be the second straight game missed for the Notre Dame product, and in his stead, Blake Countess will be relied upon to handle the depth safety snaps against Oakland.

