Canady (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Canady was considered questionable due to the illness but will be able to play Week 14. The 25-year-old played 71 percent of defensive snaps last week and could see an expanded role again Sunday with Jamal Adams (ankle), Arthur Maulet (calf), Brian Poole (concussion) and Matthias Farley (ribs) all inactive in the secondary.

