The Jets claimed Canady off waivers from the Ravens on Wednesday.

Canady couldn't stay out of the trainer's room in Baltimore, as he suited up just four games. He recorded 20 tackles (18 solo) and a pass breakup in that stretch. Now that he's healthy, Canady will get another chance with Gang Green, helping provide depth since Trumaine Johnson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories