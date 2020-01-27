Canady finished the 2019 season with 46 tackles and one interception split between his time with the Ravens and the Jets.

Canady appeared in five games with the Ravens, recording 21 tackles and his lone interception of the season. He battled hamstring and thigh injuries during his time with Baltimore, and the team eventually opted to waive Canady rather than wait for him to get healthy. The cornerback was then scooped up by the Jets, for whom he recorded 25 tackles in eight games. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.