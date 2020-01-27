Jets' Maurice Canady: Tops 20 tackles for two teams
Canady finished the 2019 season with 46 tackles and one interception split between his time with the Ravens and the Jets.
Canady appeared in five games with the Ravens, recording 21 tackles and his lone interception of the season. He battled hamstring and thigh injuries during his time with Baltimore, and the team eventually opted to waive Canady rather than wait for him to get healthy. The cornerback was then scooped up by the Jets, for whom he recorded 25 tackles in eight games. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...