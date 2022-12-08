Mitchell was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday due to suffering from blood clots in his calf and lung, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Mitchell was ruled out for the remainder of the season on Wednesday due to what at the time was an unknown illness. Hughes notes that Mitchell is in good spirits and the blood clots are not expected to be a long-term or career-threatening issue. With his season officially over, Mitchell will focus on getting healthy and being ready to compete in 2023.