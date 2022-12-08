Mitchell (illness) was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Mitchell had just returned from IR on Nov. 27 after seven-week absence, and he'll now miss the remainder of the season. The specifics of Mitchell's illness are still unknown, but whatever it may be was enough that the team has decided to shut him down for the year. The Jets now currently have only one offensive tackle that does not have some kind of injury designation going into Sunday's game with the Bills.