Mitchell (knee) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's Week 5 matchup with the Dolphins, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Mitchell is "probably out" for Week 5 while he nurses the knee injury he suffered versus the Steelers in Week 4. Cedric Ogbuehi appears likely to start in his place if Mitchell is unavailable.