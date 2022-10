Mitchell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Robert Saleh took a pessimistic tone when discussing Mitchell's ability to suit up for the Jets' Week 5 matchup earlier in the week, but he's now been officially ruled out. The team is shorthanded at both tackle spots, though Conor McDermott and Cedric Ogbuehi are likely to start.