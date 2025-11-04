The Cowboys traded Smith, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick to the Jets for DT Quinnen Williams on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A 2023 first-round pick, Smith wasn't able to live up to the billing, finishing his two-plus-year tenure in Dallas with 57 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, in 39 regular-season games. He'll join a rotation at defensive tackle in New York that includes Harrison Phillips, Jay Tufele (knee) and Jowon Briggs.