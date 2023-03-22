Hardman (groin) agreed to terms with the Jets on a one-year contract Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Hardman aggravated a lingering groin injury during the AFC Championship Game and underwent surgery after the Super Bowl to correct the issue. It's unclear when he'll be back to 100 percent, but it appears the Jets are confident he can regain his explosive playmaking ability in 2023. Hardman joins Allen Lazard as a new member to New York's wideout corps that also features Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims, though more changes to that unit could be coming later in the offseason.
