Hardman wasn't targeted in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Hardman barely saw the field once again, as the Jets continue to trot out Randall Cobb as their primary slot receiver. New York also got rookie speedster Xavier Gipson involved on a couple of jet sweeps. With Gipson now being used in the gadget role previously envisioned for Hardman, the former Kansas City wideout will likely continue to ride the pine until further notice.