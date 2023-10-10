The Jets are exploring options including a trade for Hardman, who was a healthy scratch Week 5, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hardman barely played in his four appearances with New York this season, despite signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the team during free agency. On the season, he has just one six-yard catch on one target. Any change of situation would likely prove better for Hardman's odds of retaining some form of fantasy relevance, but the Jets may not find much of a trade market for the former Kansas City wideout.