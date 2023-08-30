Hardman doesn't appear to have a top-three role at wide receiver, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Randall Cobb reportedly has seen more first-team work than Hardman, who injured a finger while playing with the second-stringers in a preseason-closing win over the Giants on Saturday. The former Chief should get a few touches as a return man and No. 4 WR when the Jets host the Bills in Week 1, but it sounds like Cobb, Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard (plus TE Tyler Conklin) are all more likely to run a lot of routes and draw targets from QB Aaron Rodgers.