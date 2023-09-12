Hardman played zero snaps on offense and one on special teams in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.
Hardman took the field for a kickoff return but otherwise didn't get a chance to play with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the Jets' opening drive before he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, nor backup Zach Wilson. Though Hardman's speed should earn him a role on offense eventually, his upside will be limited now that Wilson is taking over as the Jets' starting quarterback.
More News
-
Jets' Mecole Hardman: Omitted from injury report•
-
Jets' Mecole Hardman: Could be moving down depth chart•
-
Jets' Mecole Hardman: Injures finger Saturday•
-
Jets' Mecole Hardman: Two catches in Saturday's loss•
-
Jets' Mecole Hardman: Healthy after offseason surgery•
-
Jets' Mecole Hardman: Hopes to be ready for OTAs•